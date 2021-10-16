A district councillor has relaunched a petition against plans to "downgrade" Grantham Hospital.

Charmaine Morgan, chair of campaign group, SOS Grantham Hospital, reviewed the Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group Acute Service Review, and said she was "hugely concerned" at the proposals.

This comes after a public consultation meeting on the future Grantham A&E and other health services in the county became 'chaotic' and shambolic' last night after some heated exchanges.

Protesters gather in St Peter's Hill before the public consultation meeting. (52290852)

Coun Morgan said : "I am hugely concerned at the proposals in the acute service review (ASR) which amount to the worst changes seen over 15 years of campaigning.

"Once implemented they will be virtually irreversible and amount to a downgrade of our hospital. These proposals will cost lives. The CCG should be protecting our services not cutting them. Acute services provision should be a priority.

"Without the protection and restoration of our local acute services Grantham will be left with little more than a cottage hospital. Yet we are a growth town with 120,000 people in our catchment area.

"We are aware of the challenges local NHS services have but many are due to the cumulative impact of past poor decisions such as those in the ASR plan."

The public are currently being asked for their views on the future of emergency and acute services at Grantham Hospital and have until December 23 to have their say.

Coun Morgan continued: "We are concerned, despite stating they are in public consultation, that the CCG has not listened to the thousands of voices calling to save our vital local acute services.

"After the success of our petition in 2018, which attracted over 80,000 signatures, SOS Grantham Hospital has started a new petition available online."

To find out more, visit: www.thepetitionsite.com/en-gb/191/529/732/2021-stop-the-cuts-to-grantham-hospital-now/

Paper copies and electronic copies are available by contacting Coun Morgan on charmainemorgan50@gmail.com or 07398 156296.

She added: "We aim to ensure our voices are heard and share the proposals.

"Whilst we encourage people to participate in the CCG Public Consultation we do not endorse it, nor, do we consider prior CCG Public Consultation findings reflect the views of our communities."

"We are delighted to be working with other campaign groups including Is anyone Listening Lincolnshire?, Fighting for Lives Lincolnshire and Keep our NHS Public. Further joint action is planned.

"We will keep campaigning. This is too important to us, our families, our communities. We cannot afford to stop."