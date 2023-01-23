The top streets in Grantham with the most fly-tipping incidents in 2022 have been revealed.

Last year, 1,587 incidents of fly-tipping were reported in South Kesteven and 127 of these were in Grantham, a Freedom of Information request has shown.

In total, three fines were given out and £400 was the highest fine given.

Flytipping. Photo: Istock. (62000401)

No investigations resulted in a successful prosecution through the court system.

The six streets with the most incidents reported were College Street, Cambridge Street, Oxford Street and Eton Street, which had 13 incidents collectively reported.

These are followed by Commercial Road and Thames Road, which each had four incidents reported.

A Google street view of College Street. Photo: Google Maps (61999497)

South Kesteven District Council has engaged with the residents of Cambridge Street, College Street, Oxford Street and Eton Street to "help them present household domestic waste in a suitable manner and on the correct day as required", said Councillor Mark Whittington, cabinet member for waste services and climate change.

A Google street view of Cambridge Street. Photo: Google Maps (61999545)

Coun Whittington added: "We would urge householders to be responsible and do their bit to help prevent fly-tipping by ensuring their household waste is left ready for us in the right way on the right day - and by using only licensed waste carriers for bulky items.

"Tipping rubbish in the street or countryside is illegal, very harmful to animals and the environment, and can lead to the pollution of land and water courses.

A Google street view of Oxford Street. Photo: Google Maps (61999562)

"It is also disrespectful of others, can harm human health and be detrimental to the quality of life for people living nearby.

"Every year councils spend a considerable amount of time and taxpayers' money removing waste from both the urban landscape and our countryside.

"SKDC clean-up teams will always try to remove fly-tipping as soon as possible. If it is on a public highway or public land we will investigate and arrange for it to be cleared before seeking prosecution.

"We cannot remove waste from privately owned land, as this is the landowner's responsibility. However, we need the public's continued support."

According to the Countryside Alliance, which campaigns on rural issues, fly-tipping is one of the most common crimes committed in rural areas.

SKDC urges the public to "be vigilant" if they see anything suspicious.

Incidents should be reported by ringing 01476 406080 or visit www.southkesteven.gov.uk/flytipping

Coun Whittington reminded the public they have a "legal duty of care to check that anyone they use to remove rubbish from their home is a licensed waste carrier".

Residents are reminded to ask to see the license of the waste carrier and take a photograph of it.

To check the provider is legal and registered visit https://bit.ly/check-waste-carrier.

Or they can ring the Environment Agency on 03708 506506.