Sara Barnes, of Who Lets Your Dog Out?, in her monthly column. She writes:

According to research many of us have already fallen off the wagon when it comes to our personal New Year’s resolutions, and many more of us will have quit before the end of the month, but here are three resolutions that you as a great dog owner can make and stick to that will help your dog, not just now but for the rest of their life.

1. Teach your pooch to use steps or a ramp to get in and out of the car, or on and off the sofa.

This may seem odd especially if your dog is toy sized or very young, but for larger breed dogs it is essential to help save stress and impact on their joints.

Starting this when they are young is ideal, but it is never too late to start.

When buying a ramp or steps make sure they are rated to hold the expected adult rate of your dog.

2. For those that have multiple dogs in the home it is important to get each of them used to being in the home alone without their humans or other dogs.

Why? When another family member leaves dogs, like humans, go through a grieving process, and for those that have always been left home alone with their other doggy family members this can also trigger separation anxiety which can become all consuming to family life.

3. Get a grip with your dogs basic health checks.

By this I mean regular weekly or monthly checks of eyes, ears and teeth.

n Eyes should be bright and clear, with no discharge.

n Ears should be a light pink colour with no ear muck (normally a dark red colour), and there should be no smells

n Teeth should be clear of plague and tartar and the gums a healthy pink.

Sticking to these resolutions and working towards them over the rest of this year will see you have a happier healthier dog, not just now, but in the future.