A group of villagers who are keen to sing together in a choir are searching for a musical director.

Within Foston village, a group of 18 people have come together with a shared aim of starting a choir together.

However, they say they need a musical director to lead them.

Some of the villagers behind the potential Foston Village Choir. (62675324)

One of the villagers, Carole Chandler-Barratt, said: "There are about 18 of us to date and we are ready and keen to start.

"Foston village has a thriving community which is supported by so many organisations.

"I think we will meet at the village hall or it could be the church - to be decided - but it will be in the village!"

Carole was a member of a choir in another village, and explained that the 18 people who have come together to form the choir come from many different backgrounds.

Carole said: "I know that a choir would be great in terms of getting people of all ages together to have fun and for friendship, to enjoy singing and music and to benefit from the positive impact on our wellbeing.

"Our primary aim would be to enjoy singing together but we would also like to offer support at church services and to sing at community events."

If you can help the group or would like to join them, email: FostonVillageChoir@outlook.com