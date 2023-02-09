Organisers of the 34th annual RotarySwimarathon said they are “over the moon” with this year’s results.

The three-day event, held at The Meres Leisure Centre from Friday to Sunday, is organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham and saw 214 teams take part.

Lead organiser Roger Graves said he “could not have been happier”.

1st Caythorpe Scouts (62267466)

“Having scrapped it just before Covid [in 2020], then a scaled down event in 2021, a 70 per cent come back in 2022 and then this weekend raising just over £30,000 when it’s all in, is absolutely amazing,” he added.

“Whilst we have had slightly bigger events, this one surpassed them all in terms of determination, enthusiasm and excitement; the atmosphere in the main pool area was buzzing.

“Many youngsters who had not done much swimming since Covid were full of excitement and whilst some may initially have been nervous, they went on to swim their hearts out and go further than ever before.

Allington with Sedgebrook Primary School (62267823)

“Other Rotary clubs often ask why we are so successful and we put it down to the fact this is a local event which simply supports the local community.

“With the present financial situation it was clear this weekend people wanted to support local charities and deserving causes in and around Grantham.”

Two organisations were each presented with cheques of £2,000 at the event itself. Kesteven Rideability, in Hough-on -the-Hill, received a grant towards a new horse and associated saddle and equipment.

The second grant was to the Children’s Bereavement Centre in Newark, which last year supported 21 children and their families in the Grantham area.

Arraquip Steel (62267831)

Rachel Wilson, the centre’s manager, said: “We cannot thank everybody enough – this donation will allow us to support 10 local children or young people with eight weeks of one-to-one support.”

President of the Rotary Club of Grantham is Jerry Seaman, who had to move back home to Chicago as he took over the reins, and attends the club’s weekly meetings via Zoom.

But he was determined not to miss the RotarySwimarathon – the highlight of the Rotary year – and, having left Chicago at 3am on Friday (UK time), he arrived at The Meres at 7pm to join in the activities. This included the tradition of the president being pushed into the pool.

Rotary Club of Grantham president Jerry Seaman is pushed into the pool. (62267799)

Jerry said: “I was not going to miss this event.

“Every Rotary Club of Grantham Swimarathon is extraordinary, and 2023 was no exception.

“To see people of all ages and abilities come together, have fun, work hard and raise money for good causes is heart-warming and, honestly, amazing. It shines such a positive light on this community, and we’re very grateful for everyone who took part and made it all possible.”

Barkston Brownie Bells (62267835)

Also at the event was Rotary district governor Steve Howe.

A total of 214 teams took part, made up of 1,200 swimmers who swam a staggering 26,443 lengths. The amount of money pledged was £26,377 but with outstanding forms and Gift Aid the organisers are confident of going over the £30,000 mark.

In addition to praising the swimmers and their supporters, Roger went on to thank the team behind the scenes and the army of volunteers who helped over the three days. He also thanked the event’s corporate sponsors – Grantham Estates, the Angel & Royal Hotel, McDonald’s, Autocraft Drivetrain Solutions, Belvoir!, Peter Chalk & Co, Hood Parkes & Co, HSBC UK, KBR Gas Services, Newton Fallowell, Specsavers, Vale Protective, Worth Waynflete Foundation, Arraquip Steel, Everest Inn, Printhub, Ringrose Law, Viking Signs, Avanti Windows, MKM Building Supplies and Today Interiors.

Barrowby Cubs and Scouts (62267851)

Next year’s event – which is also its 35th anniversary – is already in the calendar for February 2-4. Organisers hope at that event they will reach the figure of £1 million raised since the RotarySwimarathon started in 1990.

Jerry said: “My personal view is that the RotarySwimarathon is best viewed from the water so if you’ve swum before, thank you – if you haven’t, sign up now!”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so at www.justgiving.com/campaign/rotaryswimarathon2023

To register for next year’s event visit www.rotaryswimarathon.org

RotarySwimarathon 2023 (62267753)

RotarySwimarathon 2023 (62267782)

RotarySwimarathon 2023 (62267793)

Barrowby FC Juniors (62267857)

Barrowby Primary School (62267882)

Barrowby Primary School (62267861)

Belmont Primary School (62267892)

Belmont Primary School (62267902)

Belmont Primary School (62267922)

Belmont Primary School (62267946)

Belton Lane Primary School (62267960)

Belvoir Tri Club (62267974)

Belvoir Tri Club (62268007)

Belvoir Tri Club (62267980)

Belvoir Tri Club (62268019)

Bennington Barracudas (62268027)

Bennington Belters (62268058)

Bennington Belters (62268065)

Bennington Bull Sharks (62268073)

Bomber Command (62268081)

Buckminster Primary School (62268085)

Charles Read Academy (62268089)

Group photo of the current organising team with Humphrey Platts who was on the original committee in 1990 (62315253)

Team Graves (62315269)

Group photo of volunteers from Sir William Robertson Academy who supplied leaders every day to help (62315246)

More pictures from this year's event:

Here is how to buy a photograph from this year's event.

Send your news and views to: comment@granthamjournal.co.uk