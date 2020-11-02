Home   News   Article

Thieves cause anger and upset after ornament stolen from father's grave in Grantham cemetery

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:37, 02 November 2020
 | Updated: 14:39, 02 November 2020

A Grantham woman has spoken out about thieves who have stolen an ornament from her father's gave.

Wendy Fraser says she hopes the thieves get their comeuppance after they stole the heavy planter from Graham White's grave in Grantham cemetery last week.

The planter is in the form of a truck which Graham bought because of his time working with commercial vehicles.

