Thieves target garages in Barrowby Gate

Have your say

Police in Grantham are asking residents to remain vigilant after a spate of thefts in the early hours of this morning.

A number of garages have been targeted in the Barrowby Gate area with a number of items stolen from them.

Grantham Town West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We would like to remind all residents to remain vigilant at this time. Please ensure that your property and outbuildings remain locked at all times.”

Other useful tips to make your property less vulnerable include:

- illuminate the area around your property using dusk to dawn lighting if possible.

- install CCTV.

- install security alarms.

- ensure the perimeter of your property is secure i.e. any gates are locked.

- use good quality closed shackle padlocks to reduce risk of them being bolt cropped.

If you see anything suspicious, report it to Lincolnshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

If you have any questions, contact the Grantham Town West NPT.