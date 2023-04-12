Thieves took plant trailer from Ingoldsby property and attempted to steal digger
Published: 14:00, 12 April 2023
A plant trailer was stolen from a village property overnight.
Thieves took a plant trailer from a property in Grantham Road, Ingoldsby, and attempted to steal a digger.
This reportedly took place between 7pm on April 7 and the morning of April 8.
The property owners said that their plant trailer had been stolen overnight and that the thieves also tried to take a digger, but it is "too big to go onto the trailer".