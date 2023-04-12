A plant trailer was stolen from a village property overnight.

Thieves took a plant trailer from a property in Grantham Road, Ingoldsby, and attempted to steal a digger.

This reportedly took place between 7pm on April 7 and the morning of April 8.

The plant trailer that was stolen from the Ingoldsby property. (63515776)

The property owners said that their plant trailer had been stolen overnight and that the thieves also tried to take a digger, but it is "too big to go onto the trailer".