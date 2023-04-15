The importance of making a difference locally is the focus of this month's column by Grantham RiverCare co-leaders Ian Simmons and David Martin. They write:

We are sure, dear reader, that you will have enjoyed Sir David Attenborough’s series ‘Wild Isles’ as much as we have.

Yet another masterclass of wildlife photography, the series, which finished last weekend, took us to places most of us will never see.

David Martin (left) and Ian Simmons (60903320)

The depth and breadth of our islands is truly breathtaking. However, we did detect a certain sadness in Sir David’s narrative as he outlined the decline of species and numbers over the last few decades, pulling few punches.

For those of a certain age, the weight of responsibility for our unwitting compliance with these losses bears down heavily on us.

It is documentaries such as these that should open our eyes to the damage being done to an environment we all share, that has happened within our lifetimes and is within our capacity to influence.

Many species have suffered dramatic declines over the last few decades.

On the plus side, we have globally important wildlife sites, yet all of our rivers are polluted to some degree.

The Witham flowing through Grantham is thankfully clear, but it is still used as an alternative fly-tipping site for a range of objects we at RiverCare volunteers regularly fish out.

So, what can we do? It may seem that changing the world as individuals is nigh on impossible, but perhaps starting with the bit where we live, that we can influence, is a good place to start!

The recent ‘Great British Spring Clean’ is a good example. Fellow citizens pledged to collect over 400,000 bags of litter - an immense effort and one that will change the landscape a little bit.

There is always more to do, but this demonstrates how we can all make a small difference. These add up collectively and before you know it the world feels a better place!

Life can be seen as either top down or bottom up.

Indulge us for a moment, but most of our experiences are dictated and influenced by authority - governments, councils, big businesses - and their decisions trickle down to us and we accept these as law abiding citizens.

We, it would seem, as individuals, can do little in this dynamic as we are all just one voice each. However, most of our conscious actions can make a difference.

We can choose responsibly and we can vote with our wallets making ethical judgements in all we buy and do.

In short, keep smiling, stay optimistic and, while thinking global, act local.