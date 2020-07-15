Most deprived children in Grantham could be helped under Inspire+ scheme
Published: 11:48, 15 July 2020
| Updated: 11:50, 15 July 2020
Column: Councillor, Lee Steptoe (Labour), South Kesteven District Council, writes:
We are about to move into the summer holidays after what has been a surreal time for schools, just as with the rest of society (teaching is my ‘day job’ and has been for 28 years).
One of the debates during this awful pandemic has been children who are not in school going hungry.
