Third ‘Barkstonbury’ festival raises more than £2,000

An annual music festival has raised nearly £2,500 for a village primary school.

It was the third time that Barkston and Syston Primary School hosted‘Barkstonbury’ to raise funds for the school to enrich the learning of the pupils.

The event, which took place at the school on Sunday, was organised by the schools PTA group Friends of Barkston School (FOBS), who worked tirelessly for about six months organising the festival.

Barkstonbury 2019. (10203945)

Their efforts paid off after the festival raised a staggering £2,344.

The event boasted performances from Kelly Borkertas of Ultra ‘90s, Andy White of Jump, Jive and Swing, local up and coming band Naturally Sourced and the talented Barkston school choir.

Barkstonbury 2019. (10203947)

Festival-goers also enjoyed a licensed bar, barbecue, games, bouncy castle and crafts and games.

There were over 40 raffle prizes to be won that had been donated by a variety of local businesses.

The highlight of the day for many was the demonstrations and talks with the Lincolnshire Police dog department, ‘Mini Police’ and community police.

Barkstonbury 2019. (10203953)

Ruth Clements, of FOBS, helped to organise the event.

She said: “Barkstonbury has become a highlight of the school’s calendar and enables FOBS to raise money to purchase additional resources to enrich the learning of the pupils at the school.

Barkstonbury 2019. (10203941)

“In addition to the money making Barkstonbury is a fantastic opportunity for pupils, teachers and parents to gather socially which provides closer links between home and school.

Barkstonbury 2019. (10203937)

“Barkston and Syston School are so lucky to have such a wonderful headteacher – Sally Anne Caunter is a laid back, well loved and respected headteacher.

“Pupils hail Mrs Caunter as epic, a legend and the best headteacher in the world and we think they are right.”

Mrs Caunter thanked everyone who helped organise the event and donated raffle prizes.

Barkstonbury 2019. (10203955)

She said: “It was a lovely atmosphere and lots of people attended.

“We raised £2,344 for the school which is a great amount and more than we raised last year."

Barkstonbury 2019. (10203943)

Photos: Ruth Clements