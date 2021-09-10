A third covid death has been recorded in South Kesteven this week.

The total number of people who have died in the district currently stands at 283, having increased in recent weeks.

Three deaths have been recorded so far this month while eight people died within 28 days of a positive Covid test in August - a sharp increase after no deaths were recorded in June and July.

Covid-19 stock image

A total of 439 people have tested positive for Covid in South Kesteven in the past seven days, according to figures released by Public Health England yesterday afternoon.

The district's seven-day infection rate currently stands at 332.3 per 100,000 people, with about 8.5 per cent of the population in South Kesteven having tested positive for the virus throughout the pandemic.

This time last year among 15 to 19 year-olds, there was a rolling rate of 40.9 compared with 1,022.2 this week. Similarly in the age group of 10 to14 in the past year the R-rate has gone from zero to 752.2, demonstrating that a majority of the district’s cases are attributable to the younger generation.