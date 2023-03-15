As we continue to celebrate women following International Women’s Day last Wednesday, our second feature focuses on the life of third generation farmer Ann Harrison.

Ann Harrison runs Manor Farm in Ponton Road, Boothby Pagnell, alongside her sister Julie and niece Rachel.

Farming has always been in Ann’s family, as her grandad first took on the farm in Bassingthorpe in the 1930s.

Ann Harrison, a third generation farmer from near Grantham. (13683433)

This was then passed on to her father, and Ann later went into partnership with him.

From a young age, Ann “always wanted to be outdoors with my dad”, she said.

She added: “I got interested because we breed Friesian cows and we also had sheep when I was very small.

“My interest was more on the animal side.”

Ann was encouraged to travel to other farms to gain more knowledge into the farming industry, which runs through the family.

Her uncle and auntie relocated to New Zealand where they opened a farm, which Ann was lucky enough to visit.

“I wasn’t just sat at home, I travelled around and looked at different people and their farms,” she said.

“It’s [farming] social as well as hard work.”

Ann’s family farm’s original base was Bassingthorpe.

However, over 20 years ago Ann’s father decided to build a house in Boothby Pagnell and with this came land which had a farming shed with it.

From there, Manor Farm was run from both Bassingthorpe and Boothby Pagnell.

After her father passed away, Ann kept the family business going and was later joined by her sister Julie Smith and niece Rachel Smith.

Ann Harrison, Rachel Smith and Julie Smith. (13683421)

Since then, the Boothby Pagnell site has diversified and now provides milk to various shops.

In 2019, they also launched a vending machine which allowed people to get fresh milk just feet away from where they cows made it.

Since the farm has become female-led, Ann said it has worked “really well”.

The milk vending machine opened in Boothby Pagnell on Monday. (13683456)

Agriculture has “long been perceived as a male-dominated industry”.

According to gov.uk, in 2016, 85 per cent of farm holders in the UK were male, with females only making up 15 per cent.

Also, the amount of casual female farm workers has decreased from 2018 to 2022.

In 2018, the total number of casual workers was 49,853, with 32,229 being male and 17,624 being female.

In comparison, in 2022 the total number of casual workers was 41,740 with 26,780 being male and only 14,960 being female.

Farming is seen as a physical job, but Ann believes this should not stop women from pursuing it as a career.

She said: “When I first started it was physically hard work. My father tried to persuade me to not to do it but I liked the outdoors and the animals.

“However, now [the industry] is getting more mechanised and you don’t have to do a lot by hand.

“I also think women are really good at looking after animals.”

This point made by Ann was reciprocated in an 2020 article by Rebekah Shields, a writer for Agricultural Recruitment Specialists, as she stated that the “modern agriculture industry is increasingly reliant on highly advanced technology and scientific discoveries”.

This means women were “gradually becoming the leaders of innovation that enhance British farming”.

The industry is said to need more women and Ann believes this needs to be “encouraged”.

She added: “I’ve seen a massive change over the years. When I first left school, there weren’t many other girls going into the industry but now it has really grown.

“You cannot get away from the long hours, but the work is physically easier.

“You are producing food for the country, which is extremely important.”