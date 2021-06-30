A Grantham resident says it is time something was done after another lorry brought town centre traffic almost to a standstill when it burst its tyres on bollards.

The incident happened this afternoon at the roundabout near Asda. The bollards are situated on the corner outside the Asda petrol station, close to Barrowby Road railway bridge.

Traffic on Barrowby Road, Sankt Augustin Way and surrounding streets was brought to a crawling pace.

This lorry burst its tyres on the bollards by Asda roundabout. (48758905)

Howard Bradley said this is the third time in three weeks this has happened.

Mr Bradley added: "Lorries seem to feel forced to be mounting the pavement - even if only just - and don’t see the bollards. Wheels and tyres then get shredded and the traffic builds up.

"There’s clearly a problem which needs resolving by the council or else it will just keep on happening.

The burst tyres on the lorry. (48758928)

"On a lighter note, though, the lorry driver today said to me how lovely the people of Grantham had been even though he’d snarled things up. He needed to be heading to Bristol with a lorry full of animal feed and a local person had surprised him with a cup of tea and a cake while he waited to be recovered!"