Third week passes without any deaths from coronavirus in Lincolnshire care homes

There has been a third week without care home coronavirus-related deaths, Lincolnshire health bosses have confirmed, as well as a fortnight without COVID-19 deaths in the county’s hospitals.

Assistant director for public health Tony McGinty confirmed today that there had been another week without deaths in care homes in Lincolnshire.

Yesterday, the latest government figures also confirmed no further deaths in hospitals across the whole of Greater Lincolnshire, which includes Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire.