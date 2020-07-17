Home   News   Article

Third week passes without any deaths from coronavirus in Lincolnshire care homes

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 11:25, 17 July 2020
 | Updated: 11:31, 17 July 2020

There has been a third week without care home coronavirus-related deaths, Lincolnshire health bosses have confirmed, as well as a fortnight without COVID-19 deaths in the county’s hospitals.

Assistant director for public health Tony McGinty confirmed today that there had been another week without deaths in care homes in Lincolnshire.

Yesterday, the latest government figures also confirmed no further deaths in hospitals across the whole of Greater Lincolnshire, which includes Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire.

Read more
CoronavirusGranthamHealth

More by this author

Graham Newton

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE