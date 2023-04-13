A thirteen-year-old painted stones and placed them around her village for people to find over Easter.

Sophie Wileen painted three Easter themed stones and placed them around Bottesford.

Charlie Wileen, her mother, said: "She is interested in craft and liked the idea of painting some Easter-themed stones for others to find.

The Easter stone that was found at Bottesford Train Station. Photo: Sally Richardson (63518272)

"I think it's great because she enjoys crafting and she thought about others finding them."

One of the stones was found at Bottesford Train Station by Sally Richardson.

Sally said: "I thought it was a lovely idea and it really made me smile that someone had left it there for someone to find."

This stone was originally placed on a bench between the River Devon, which flows through Bottesford, and a church yard.

The other two stones were placed near Bottesford Primary School and a bridge.