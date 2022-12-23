Since the start of December, there have been 30 assaults on police officers in the county.

Lincolnshire Police has revealed that the officers assaulted have been punched, kicked, and bitten. One officer was spat in the face and in some cases assaults have resulted in significant injury.

The police are now asking people to think about how they behave over the Christmas period as their behaviour may be impacted by alcohol.

Police. (61360862)

Chief Superintendent Jon McAdam said: “Our officers know that when they put on their uniform that they will be placed in high-risk situations; that is part of their job, and they do it willingly every day to protect people from harm.

"Although police officers are highly professional and committed individuals, they don’t sign up to be assaulted. Being assaulted is absolutely not part of the job.

"Unfortunately, we have seen a number of officers subjected to violence or other forms of hostility within Lincolnshire from a minority of people, particularly over the past month.

"As we move through the Christmas and New Year period this appears more prevalent and I would urge people to drink and behave responsibly, and allow our officers to do their jobs.

"At Lincolnshire Police we take these assaults extremely seriously, and we will look to prosecute those who carry out these attacks. It’s vital that we protect the protectors."

The police will seek to prosecute those who are responsible for assaulting its staff or any other emergency worker.

In December, 27 people were arrested in connection with the assaults and investigations into the incidents continue.

This month also marks two years since the force announced new measures to investigate assaults on officers, combined with an enhanced welfare package.

Developed with the Lincolnshire Police Federation, the process includes working with the Crown Prosecution Service to press for an increased number of successful prosecutions, while support is available from immediately after the attack through to the completion of the court process and beyond.