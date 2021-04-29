Members of a litter-picking gang have once again been out with their grabbers and bags to help make Grantham tidier.

The Barrowby Road Litter Pickers are a group of like-minded neighbours who have selflessly spruced up their area of the town, and nearby neighbourhoods.

Their clear-up mission began along a cycle path linking Barrowby Road to the Poplar Farm housing estate and led to litter-picking from Gloucester Road to the A1 slip road, and a nearby beauty spot.

Barrowby Road Litter Pickers are hard at work. (46667492)

Last Wednesday evening, members of the group tackled the west end of Barrowby Road and collected 30 bags of rubbish and associated items from the A1 southbound slip road off the A52, much to the delight of many drivers passing by.

Roger said: “Whilst a lot of rubbish, the positive news was that 90 per cent of it had clearly been laying there for sometime and there was very little recent rubbish. Let’s hope the trend continues.”

When The Great Grantham Spring Clean campaign launched earlier this month, Roger encouraged readers to take part.

He said: “If you care about the environment and your local community you’ll find others in your road prepared to work with you and a small group of litter-pickers can have a huge impact – your area will look cleaner and there is a huge sense of satisfaction at the end.

“Whilst the initial litter-pick may be big, regular attendance thereafter becomes smaller and easier.

“Don’t be shy, have a go; you will be surprised the impact it has.”

Here's how you can get involved in The Great Grantham Spring Clean.