Thirty more cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in South Kesteven

A further 30 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in South Kesteven today (Thursday).

The total for the district now stands at 896, up from 866 yesterday.

In the last seven days, 184 people in South Kesteven have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The number of people who have died remains unchanged at 52.

As reported previously, schools in the Grantham area continue to be impacted by the virus.

One primary school has now confirmed 11 positive cases within its school community.