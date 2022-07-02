Middlemore House was a school for girls in the late 1700s, writes Ruth Crook of Grantham Civic Society.

The headmistress Mrs L. Montriou placed an advert in the Stamford Mercury on January 4, 1793, which said that "Mrs. Montriou presents her Respects, and sincere Thanks to her numerous Friends, begs the continuation of their Favours, and respectfully solicits the farther support and Encouragement of the Public, which she will ever endeavour to merit and to insure, by continuing to pay the strictest attention to the Health, Manners, Improvements, and Morals of the young Ladies instructed to her Care.

"Terms - Board, English, plain and ornamental Needle and Fancy Works of all kinds &c. Boarders, Fourteen Guineas per Annum, One Guinea entrance. Day-Scholars, Half-a-Guinea per Quarter, Half-a-Guinea entrance’.

Middlemore House, Grantham. (57605422)

Subjects of French, Drawing, Dancing, Music, Writing and Arithmetic, History and Geography were all charged extra, between £1-11-6 and £0-6-0 per quarter.

Middlemore House in Castlegate. (57605374)

Washing was 10/6 a quarter and boarders had to bring their own set of new sheets, two towels and a silver spoon. Tea cost extra too.