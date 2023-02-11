A Grantham company was named as an Environmental Champion for the steps it has taken to reduce its carbon footprint.

BGB Engineering, in Dysart Road, was named the inaugural winner of the category at the 2022 Grantham Journal Business Awards.

Having won Business of the Year in 2021, the company has built on that success and demonstrated a commitment to reducing its carbon footprint by cutting waste and investing in sustainable energy.

Uche Ugwu received the Environmental Champion award on behalf of BGB from Darren Joint, of sponsor Viking Signs. (60789616)

The award was presented by Darren Joint, managing director of sponsor Viking Signs.

BGB circular economy specialist Uche Ugwu discussed how the company has adapted to become more environmentally friendly.

How did it feel to win another Journal business award?

The new solar power system at BGB was switched on by Conlan Oliver and Mark Beard, the two employees who suggested the idea. (62102139)

It felt wonderful to win another Journal business award, especially in our category as it was a new one this year. It is always great to be recognised.

Why do you think the business stood out to the judges?

I think we stood out for two reasons. First, because of our continuous improvement efforts. We have made significant investments in making our business more efficient, sustainable, and future proof. The standout feature would be the solar panels we recently installed.

The second thing was our work on the circular economy; understanding how we can apply the principles to our business and engaging with our community to learn more and spread the message.

The new solar power system at BGB Engineering. (62102132)

Tell us a bit about what you do as a business and why you were named environmental champion?

BGB specialises in the design from concept, manufacturing, and marketing of our own range of niche market engineering solutions for sustainable industries.

I think we were named environmental champions because we were able to show that we understood that we had a role to play in combatting climate change and its environmental impact, and although we are not perfect, we are doing what we can to improve our business practices and become a sustainable business.

We were also able to provide tangible proof of our commitment to caring for the environment.

How important is it to work in an environmentally friendly way?

At BGB, we believe it is critical for all businesses to work in an environmentally friendly way. Not just because it is necessary for the survival of our planet but also because it makes business sense. And failing to do so is likely to negatively impact businesses in the future.

How have you adapted or changed your business?

We have become more proactive as an organisation. We recognise that the world is changing, and we can no longer do things as we’ve always done them, so we are putting sustainability at the centre of our operations.

We have changed our vision and mission statements to reflect our commitment to gearing all our operations toward supporting global sustainability.

What are your plans for the coming year(s)?

We plan to intensify our continuous improvement (CI) efforts to enable us to reduce waste, work more efficiently and make better use of our resources and the resources nature provides us (sunlight, water, wind, etc).

We also plan to take concrete steps to reduce our carbon emissions as an organisation and better engage with our local community.

How have your staff/team contributed to this success?

Our staff have been at the heart of this and every success we have had. It is through their ideas and observations that we are able to understand what areas we can improve on to be sustainable, and their hard work and commitment that ensures good ideas translate to tangible results. For example, the solar panels were suggested by two brilliant members of our team!