This 'family forever home' in Barrowby is our Property of the Week

A family looking for a forever home could find everything they need for now and for the future in this attractive modern detached house at Barrowby.

It already has three bedrooms, a separate lounge and dining room and a conservatory but there is also scope for it to be extended if the family grows or if they need some more space.

Indoors it is immaculate and in ‘move in’ condition; outside it has great kerb appeal with mature and colourful flowers and shrubs and there is a lovely landscaped back garden with water features. It is fully enclosed and totally private.