Feelgood Fitness in Grantham’s George Centre has doubled in size after a £300,000 investment.

The venue staged a launch opening to promote the gym on Saturday.

Its facilities include two brand new group training studios along with a 25 bike indoor cycling studio, which will run both virtual and instructor led classes.

There are also brand new changing rooms.

The gym will also be a global centre for owner Dave Wright and his Myzone technology.

Myzone is a wearable device Dave created, which measures the heart rate, calories burnt and the effort used, aiming to encourage users to beat their goals and exercise more.

Dave said of the event: “We welcomed members and non members to free family classes which integrate our Myzone technology all day.

“Children from the age of four could exercise as a part of an exciting new FG Family Burn class. Non members could also use the gym free of charge all day.”

The gym also gave away a range of healthy juice drinks, smoothies and protein snacks, plus a range of goody bag and prize give aways. A huge minion mascot on Westgate also offered free bottles of water to the public.

Dave said: “It was a fantastic opportunity for the public to come and view our new facilities and huge range of exciting new classes.

“The club had a high foot flow of walk ins and appointments coming through all day many of which took out a membership.”

The 45-year-old continued: “This is a dream come true... to be able to have a place where families can exercise together and have fun.

“As a parent, everyone wants their children to be healthy, but there is very rarely something that they can do together- this is different.

“And combining Myzone, so that there is an even playing field where parents and children can work to the same effort level, to help people feel good about exercise, is what it is all about.

“The FG Family burn sessions are on after school and over both Saturdays and Sundays. It is free for children.

He added:”It’s a world first and it’s now in Grantham.”