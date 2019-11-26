This is all you need to know about Grantham's Christmas market and events this weekend

A packed programme of festive fun will culminate with the big switch-on of Grantham’s Christmas lights on Saturday.

Market Place and Westgate will be packed with Yuletide attractions from fairground rides and street entertainment to stalls and refreshments.

Organised by South Kesteven District Council in association with Grantham Carnival and Events Group, there will also be Christmas on the Green on St Peter’s Hill, featuring a winter wonderland, Santa’s grotto and live music.

Christmas on the Green 2018. (5616690)

It all starts at 10am and builds up to the lights switch-on and fireworks at 5pm.

A Christmas tree in the Market Place will be blessed by Father Stuart Cradduck, the rector of St Wulfram’s Church, at 3.30pm followed by a candlelit procession to St Peter’s Hill, which everyone is welcome to join.

A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said: “This is one of the most popular public events of the year and there is always a great turn-out from locals and visitors alike.

Christmas on the Green 2018. (5616590)

“It’s a great family day out with lots to see and do. It also offers the opportunity for some all-important Christmas shopping that supports Grantham’s excellent range of shops, cafes and restaurants.”

Adding to the seasonal feel-good factor, 75 Christmas trees donated by Downtown have gone up in Westgate and Market Place.

MAIN STAGE TIMETABLE:

Noon: Beth Cresswell School of Dance

12.45pm: Harrowby Singers Amateur Musical Society

Christmas on the Green 2018. (5616596)

1.45pm: Grantham School of Dancing

2.30pm: Grantham Preparatory School

3.30pm: LDC Dance

4pm: Cinderella panto cast

4.30pm: Carols and Christmas tree lights with Father Stuart Cradduck and the St Wulfram's Church Choir

5pm: Fireworks finale

Other festive fun will include the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven Santa Fun Run starting at 11am on Sunday from the Wyndham Park Visitor Centre, while the St Wulfram’s Church Christmas Tree Festival continues until Sunday.

The family panto, Cinderella, is on at the Guildhall Arts Centre from Saturday, December 7 to Saturday, January 4, and there is a Christmas in the Park event in Wyndham Park on Sunday, December 8.