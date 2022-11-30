Crowds will descend on Grantham this weekend for the town's Christmas market and festive lights switch-on.

Organised by South Kesteven District Council, the festive events takes place on Sunday, 11am till 5pm, in Market Place and Westgate.

There will be a Christmas craft market and charity stalls, boosted by live music and entertainment, the chance to enjoy festive food and drink – plus Yuletide activities and fun for children of all ages.

Crowds gathered in Market Place for the light switch on. (53538011)

The cast of Rapunzel, Grantham’s 2022 panto from Polka Dot Pantomimes, will open the event with a flourish live on stage at 11am. Oh yes they will!

The lights switch-on ceremony will be at 4.30pm at the Christmas tree in Market Place.

A spokesperson for SKDC said: "We are delighted with the line-up for this year's festive events in Grantham and look forward to welcoming visitors from near and far to share season’s greetings and experience the very best of what Grantham has to offer.

"It's a great chance to stock up on Christmas goodies for Santa’s shopping list while supporting local business.”

Grantham’s regular businesses will trade alongside the specialist stalls for stocking fillers and gifts, as well as traditional wintry refreshment.

The craft market and charity stalls will offer cards, crocheted creations, jewellery, clothing, candles, speciality jams, chutneys and sweet treats - and much more.

Live music and entertainment comes from the Rock Choir, Gabriel Gibson, Nataly Arbon, Grantham School of Dancing and Kaci Jai. Buskers and walkabout entertainment will add to the atmosphere.

For the children, winter princesses and elf antics performances take place throughout, with balloon modelling, glitter face painting, children’s crafts and a children’s fun fair.

The event is being supported by Lincolnshire Fire Aid, which will be bringing its collection of vintage fire engines to explore.

A traditional nativity scene and manger will be in its usual place at St Peter's Hill Green.

Car parking is free on the day in SKDC-operated car parks in Conduit Lane, Welham Street, Wharf Road, Guildhall Street and Watergate.