With a number of bank holidays coming up, you might wonder how your bin days will be affected.

In South Kesteven, silver bin collections will go ahead as normal on Good Friday (April 7).

There will be no collection on Easter Monday (April 10) – black bin waste will instead be picked up a day later.

SKDC bin collection vehicles.

Households with normal waste collections on a Monday must put their silver bins out early as there will be no collection on May Day (Monday, May 1). Instead, waste will be collected on Saturday, April 29.

There will be no waste collection service on the Monday, May 8 bank holiday following the coronation of King Charles III. All households should put their black bins out a day later.

Silver bin waste will be collected a day later on the week commencing Monday, May 29 – the Spring bank holiday.

SKDC green bin collection.

Green bin collections will also be affected by the bank holidays, as above.

South Kesteven District Council, the local authority responsible for collecting kerbside waste, asks that bins be placed on the edge of your property by 7.30am on the morning of collection, with handles facing the road to help waste collection teams.

If you are not sure which items go in which bin, visit tinyurl.com/skbins