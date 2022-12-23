'This is how drier summers and wetter winters will affect Grantham'

The impact of climate change is the focus of this month's 'Tales from the Riverbank' column from Grantham RiverCare co-leads Ian Simmons and David Martin.

We met a man recently. Late sixties, loves his grandkids, typical everyman.

Outside and it was bright, but nippy. Somehow the conversation turned to climate or, more correctly as he saw it, “weather”. Phrases along the lines of “I remember summers when I was a boy”, claiming there was nothing to see here, move along, dismissing the vast majority of climate scientists who, peer reviewed, hold a contrary opinion.

David Martin (left) and Ian Simmons (60903320)

Drier summers, wetter winters. That is the forecast for the coming years. How does that play out for us at Grantham RiverCare?

We are now seeing river levels drop significantly from the summer into autumn. One invisible issue is that, because this period is getting drier, our local water table is not being refilled so, over time, available water - to us and Nature - declines.

Increasing urbanisation and modern farming techniques add to the problem. Blocked road drains, a reduction in ‘soft’ garden areas combine with rock hard soils to increase run off. The result is more water volume than our systems can cope with which, in turn, leads to localised flooding.

Despite rolling news and images from around the world beamed into our homes, we only tend to see the world in the narrow boundaries of our own experience. No wildfires in Grantham so nothing to concern us here…

What we can see, if we take the time to look, are the subtle changes. Take vegetables for instance. Our recent mild autumn has necessitated an earlier harvest of cabbages, cauliflowers and broccoli. These crops should normally be ready in December and January - and they have grown larger! Great for those who enjoy their veg, but a real problem for farmers who have to change their harvesting and sowing plans. One farmer with 35 years experience claims not to have seen anything like it before. Reduced consumer demand for vegetables during a mild autumn doesn’t help the situation either.

Conversely, our recent dry summer played havoc with crop yields.

On a more optimistic note, the global move towards solar power continues and is expected will overtake coal in five years. One research group now estimates solar will be 30 per cent higher by 2027 than they forecast last year. The pace of change is increasing. The question is, will it be enough and will it come soon enough? For the sake of our town, our children and grandchildren, we certainly hope so…