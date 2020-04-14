This is how Grantham area families spent their Easter weekend

Families across the Grantham area refused to let the lockdown spoil their Easter.

We've received dozens upon dozens of pictures from readers who made the most of spending the Easter weekend at home, following our call for photos as we record 'life in lockdown'.

In these unprecedented times, your photos and the Journal's coverage of news and events are recording history. Generations to come will look back over what we were doing in 2020, when the world stood still in the fight against Covid-19.

Gallery1

To share your news, get in touch on social media or email comment@granthamjournal.co.uk