Home   News   Article

This is how Grantham area families spent their Easter weekend

By Marie Bond
-
marie.bond@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 07:00, 14 April 2020

Families across the Grantham area refused to let the lockdown spoil their Easter.

We've received dozens upon dozens of pictures from readers who made the most of spending the Easter weekend at home, following our call for photos as we record 'life in lockdown'.

In these unprecedented times, your photos and the Journal's coverage of news and events are recording history. Generations to come will look back over what we were doing in 2020, when the world stood still in the fight against Covid-19.

Gallery1

Evie-Mae, 3, and Sophie-Lea, 2 (33451554)Ella-Grace and ready to embark on an egg hunt. (33451556)Esme's second Easter. (33451559)Joshua, 10, with all the eggs he found around the house. (33451562)"Fearne made pom pom chicks," said Charlotte Bailey. (33451565)"Ivy's excitement took over," said Danielle Pocock (33451568)Lyra with her treats and Easter finds. (33451570)Photo: Dawn Minckley. (33451572)Ben, 14, and Megan, 9, make an Easter cake. (33451574)Ellisha Marshall said: "My little bunny had not one but two Easter egg hunts." (33451576)Lola and Austin - "Never too old for an Easter egg hunt," said Emma Storer. (33451578)Lillie-Grace enjoyed an egg hunt and egg and spoon race. (33451580)"Lockdown Easter egg hunt when you don't have a garden," said Helen Ibbotson-Doughty. (33451582)Janey Elizabeth Clare's sons made a bug hotel. She said: "My boys loved it." (33451584)"My girls' Easter display for all of Great Gonerby," said Jodie Barker. (33451586)Kathleen Gray said: "This is my nephew's creation. Hi mum is a nurse and his dad a doctor." (33451588)Ruby and Aria made Easter bonnets. (33451590)"Lots of chocolate for breakfast and playing in the garden," said Laura Jade. (33451592)"Archie made this Easter tree forhis grandparents, to make them smile," said Linda Spiers. (33451594)"We had an Easter egg hunt with our little bunny," said Rebekah Louise Barnes. (33451596)"Phoebe's face when Mummy cut a slice bigger than hers," said Ruth Toole. (33451598)Sadie G. Lesser-Carden was overjoyed to receive a picture of her first grandson's first Easter, although disappointed she couldn't share in the fun. (33451600)Daisy wears the Easter bonnet she made (33451602)Photo: Samantha Brewin (33451604)Sharon Davey sent in this photo of her stained glass window. (33451606)Photo: Sharon Evans (33451608)"My son made an Easter garden," says Sharon Evans. (33451610)Lennon, Albert and Rose proudly wore their home-made hats, which they believe gave them "extra bunny powers". (33451612)Stacey Clay said: "My great nieces Amelia and Elsie, great-nephew Noah and Lilly Mae, the twins' sister, with bonnets made by Great-Nana." (33451614)Reean and her mum, Tamara Cottingham, made salt dough, dyed eggs and tucked into chocolate. (33451616)Amelia's enjoys her first-ever Easter egg. (33451618)Harrison on his egg hunt. (33451620)"We had an Easter egg hunt, a picnic dinner and lots of messy fun in the garden," said Tara Zachowicz. (33451622)Photo: Tracey Nicholls (33451624)"We were colouring eggs," said Triny Saurus. (33451626)"Sums it up really," said Vic Foley. (33451628)Vicky Kay and her children made sock bunnies. (33451630)"First Easter with an egg hunt," said Yolanda Beckford. (33451632)
  • To share your news, get in touch on social media or email comment@granthamjournal.co.uk
Read more
ConnectedCoronavirusGranthamHuman Interest

More by this author

Marie Bond
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE