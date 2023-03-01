Details of work to resurface a road with multiple potholes have been confirmed, costing the council £350,000.

The extensive resurfacing work on Ermine Street, Ancaster will begin on March 23 and has been given an end date of April 4.

This date could be extended because of unforeseen circumstances.

The message left on the potholed Ermine Street in Ancaster. Photo: Steve Cullington (61621298)

Residents along the street requested repairs needed to be done after they woke up on January 1 to see spray-painted messages on the road demanding they be fixed.

The messages included 'fix me', 'I'm f***ed' and 'road tax?'.

Councillor Richard Davies, Lincolnshire County Council executive member for highways, said: “We are very happy to be getting underway with these works and the people of Ancaster will have the results in front of them soon.

“With this type of surfacing work there is always going to be disruption, especially so when we are having to rebuild the road underneath.

"Because of this we are going to be carrying out the rebuild through the night to keep the level of traffic upset to a minimum.

“With the diversion in place we will be able to concentrate on the job at hand and get this road to where it needs to be for all concerned. Whilst the works are on-going, I would like to extend my thanks to all for their patience.”

The road will be fully closed between 7pm and 6am and overnight road closures will be in place whilst work is taking place.

A signed diversion will be in place via the B6403, A17, A15 and A153.

Residents’ access will be maintained but they may be accompanied through the work to allow for safe passage.