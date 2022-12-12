When you take out a book from the library, remembering to take it back can be something that easily slips your mind – but this can lead to overdue fines...

As of December 1, 2022, the total sum of fines currently owed to Grantham Library is £1,725.08, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.

It is unknown what the biggest library fine is as overdue fines are capped at £8 per item for adults and £2 per item for junior members.

There are currently 877 items overdue at the library, in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre.

A spokesperson from Lincolnshire Library Services said: "Usually when people borrow books they have three weeks to return them.

"It is important they bring their books back and pay their fines."

Grantham Library has 9,732 library cards registered to it, which can be used across any Lincolnshire library.