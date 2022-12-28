A hospice is running an initiative to recycle people's Christmas trees to raise funds to support its vital work.

St Barnabas Hospice’s annual Tree-cycle initiative is back this year, offering individuals and businesses across Lincolnshire an easy way to dispose of their unwanted Christmas trees after the twelve days of Christmas.

In return for a donation, the St Barnabas elves (volunteers) will pick up your potted or unpotted tree straight from your doorstep.

St Barnabas Hospice is running its Tree-cycle initiative again. (61580734)

Bookings for this service close on Wednesday, January 4, so don’t miss your chance to book a collection.

The team of elves will be picking up trees from Saturday January 7 to Wednesday 11.

This year, they will be able to visit more villages and towns in Lincolnshire than ever before, thanks to increased support from local businesses and organisations. The added areas include Horncastle, Woodhall Spa and Boston.

Chris Dunkley, fundraising officer at St Barnabas Hospice, said: “Every year, a lot of people are finding it a huge hassle to get rid of their trees after Christmas, and we have an easy solution.

"By booking Tree-cycle, you’ll not only support your local Hospice, but you’ll also make a green choice, plus you won’t need to vacuum pesky needles out of your car!

“When people book a collection, our elves will be in touch to let them know when we’ll be in their area in early January, so they know when to put the tree outside. Please keep an eye on our social media pages for updates on this to make sure you don’t miss any details.”

The suggested donation for tree collection is £15, which goes towards helping St Barnabas Hospice continue to provide free care in communities all across the county.

The charity would welcome any additional donations, and if you have multiple trees you want the elves to collect, they would be very grateful if your donation could reflect this extra work.

Chris continued: “Please ensure your tree is left in a clearly visible location, either at the end of your drive or outside your door. It’s very important to note that we are unable to enter your property, back garden or shed, so please make sure the tree is ready for collection.

"If we cannot see your tree, we will leave a calling card to let you know we visited, and we will aim to come back another time.

“We want to say a big thank you to all our volunteers and for the support we’re receiving from local businesses and communities, it means so much to us to be able to offer this service, and we look forward to another successful Tree-cycle.”

Registration for Tree-cycle closes on Wednesday, January 4 or when bookings reach capacity. To find out more and to book, visit www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/tree-cycle.

All donations for Tree-cycle will go towards the care and support of over 12,000 people in Lincolnshire. Here’s an idea of what a difference your donation would make: