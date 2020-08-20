This is how The Meres leisure centre in Grantham is being kept Covid-safe
Published: 16:30, 20 August 2020
Grantham’s The Meres Leisure Centre has successfully reopened with its 1Life team being praised for creating a safe, secure and friendly environment for people to work out in.
1Life reopened the doors to its fitness facilities, including the gym and group exercise classes, on July 27, but has kept swimming pools closed.
After being forced to close the doors of its gyms and leisure centres in March due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, 1Life said it has continued to review, adapt, improve and refine its health and safety policies, procedures and ways of working.
