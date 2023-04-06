A county council has shared an update on a major infrastructure project.

Lincolnshire County Council has provided an update on how phase three of the Grantham Southern Relief Road is coming along.

During March, splitter islands at a development roundabout were completed and construction of platforms for a bridge began.

Phase three of the Grantham Southern Relief Road. Photo: LCC (63424204)

An LCC spokesperson said: "Phase three is progressing well, with splitter islands at the development roundabout completed."

On the west side of the site, drainage of one pond was completed last month.

Meanwhile, on the east of the site hydroseeding was completed, the main steelwork of a pier was installed, and white lining along the newly-built road began.

In April, LCC expects the white lining to be completed on the eastern side of the site.

Lane restrictions around the B1174 roundabout continue to be in place to facilitate the construction of the haul route and access to the site.

Whalebone Lane remains closed, but there are no new traffic restrictions or lane closures.