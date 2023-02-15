An interactive map shows how the shape of the town could change in the coming decades, once multiple major housing developments are finished.

Through Google Maps, you can see how Grantham is set to develop in the near future, with drone footage of major sites at the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks, Rectory Farm and Poplar Farm.

The graphic below compares the shape of Grantham in 1999 to present day, showing how little has changed to the overall shape of the town.

However, the town's shape could change dramatically over the next two decades as major housing projects, including garden villages and urban extensions come to fruition, as shown by the map below.

