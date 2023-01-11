The county council has said that it will "take a pause and another look" at a scheme for the town centre which includes a one-way system – as it admits government funding for such projects has been spent elsewhere in the county.

Lincolnshire County Council says that the 'active travel scheme' for Grantham town centre is still in the "very early stage" – despite being announced 18 months ago and at the time intending to launch it quickly.

Over 2,750 residents, businesses and organisations completed a consultation that began in March 2021 over proposals for the scheme, with 48 per cent of respondents in full support, while 44 per cent did not support the plans, or did not support elements of it.

High Street could become one-way except to buses and cycles. (47620562)

Following this consultation, plans were announced back in May 2021, which included:

Making High Street one-way with the creation of a ‘sustainable travel corridor’ allowing buses and cycles to progress southbound on High Street – towards St Peter’s Hill – but not other traffic. Northbound traffic heading towards Watergate would continue as is currently the case;

At St Peter’s Hill the straight ahead lane will be removed from the west side – including along the frontage of Munch and Prezzo – and turned into a wider footway and area for outdoor retail/hospitality;

St Peter’s Hill eastbound lane will be removed to continue the sustainable travel corridor – breaking into filter lanes opposite Belvoir estate agents;

The closure of Guildhall Street at the junction of High Street, but deliveries will be allowed;

Proposals to introduce a one-way system northbound on Westgate from the junction of Dysart Road to the junction of Conduit Lane were dropped and will not go ahead. These plans also included the removal of on-street parking from one side of the street on Westgate to provide an opportunity for increased outdoor trading and improved pedestrian and cycling space. However, an experimental traffic order may see the installation of temporary give way islands if traffic needs to be slowed further.

Maps that visualised how the active travel scheme would look once implemented were released a month later in June 2021.

The active travel zone plans, High Street middle. Credit: LCC (48499979)

At the time, there were voices of both support and criticism of the scheme, with concerns raised by residents over how the new one-way system will impact traffic on other roads in Grantham, and how the scheme could make it more difficult for blue badge parking.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways and transport at LCC, responded to these concerns in June 2021, adding that the council was "looking at further discussions with residents and community groups before launching the trial in the near future".

He said at the time: “As somebody who was born and raised in Grantham and I’ve known the town most of my adult life, I know what will happen to the town, what will continue to happen to the town, if we don’t do something fairly radical about the town centre.

“But likewise, if aspects of it don’t work, then let’s not be afraid to change them, tweak them, try other things.”

The pavement outside Munch and Prezzo could be extended to allow for more outdoor dining. (47620590)

In November 2021, the county council confirmed that a feasibility study was under way, and a spokesperson said that work was set to begin by the end of March 2022.

Coun Davies said in April 2022 that LCC were "in the final planning stages before work begins" and that "the last bit of fine-tuning to the scheme" had caused a "slight delay to the original schedule".

The council's latest statement on the scheme, made this week, said: "In light of the recent works in Grantham Market Place we've found that we have an opportunity to take a pause and another look at the original plans for the one-way system, to see if it's possible to further expand the idea.

Traffic won't be able to turn into Guildhall Street from High Street when the scheme is implemented. (47620550)

"We might be able to do more to promote the positive effects we've seen on the Market Place to a wider-reaching and town-based review of walking, cycling and active travel.

"Whilst we're looking into this, we'll be considering other avenues which are also very interesting. When we have this revision ready to put to the public for feedback and critical local input, we will.

"It's important that we look at, and seriously consider, any and all options that may be of benefit for the future of Grantham.

"When we're at this very early stage the whole process is when it is easiest to reshape and readdress in order to get the best possible outcome so we're taking the chance to do that."

The Department for Transport (DfT) allocated £799,900 to Lincolnshire from its active travel fund in November 2020 – but the council now admits this funding has since been spent on other schemes around the county.

An LCC spokesperson said: "The secured funding from DfT was not directly for the Grantham project because this idea was one of a number of potential schemes in the county.

"As Active Travel has evolved, the use of the money has also been focused across other schemes around Lincolnshire.

"It remains our strong ambition to review the walking, cycling and active travel opportunities across the whole of Grantham, instead of focusing on one individual scheme that we could possibly widen and improve upon in light of the other works so far undertaken in the town."