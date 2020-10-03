The Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven will again be running its annual shoebox scheme that allows less fortunate families in Eastern Europe to receive some festive joy at Christmas.

The Rotary club is appealing for people to fill a shoebox up with presents and donate.

The boxes are taken overland by volunteers and distributed by Rotary clubs in the country.

Rotary club launches its festive shoebox scheme. (18781423)

Every box goes to a deserving child or family. For many, the shoeboxes are their only Christmas gift.

Last Christmas, 2,080 boxes were collected and taken to Kiev in the Ukraine, a huge amount compared to the 100 boxes collected when Rotary first became involved in the shoebox scheme around 17 years ago.

There are four categories for the boxes: toys for boys and girls, teenagers, household goods for older folk and families, and items for babies up to 12 months.

Rotarians urge people not to include food (other than tinned food) sweets and chocolate, battery operated toys, matches or aerosols.

The Rotary club asks that people only use the official boxes which are specially designed to fit standard pallets and withstand the rigours of transport to Eastern Europe.

Unfortunately, due to current Covid restrictions, boxes will not be available from the Grantham Journal’s Watergate office this year, but they can be obtained from Grantham Tennis Club on North Parade, Grantham.

After filling the boxes, please return them to the club by Friday, November 20.

When collecting or returning the boxes, please wear a protective mask and preferably gloves.

To cover the cost of producing the box and transport the Rotary club asks that you donate £2 and attach it to the box on return.

Alan Geeson, of the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven, said: “Please support the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven with this worthwhile project.

“The smiles and delight on the faces of the children whenthey receive their boxes makes this a very worthwhile cause and one in which I am pleased to be a part.”

