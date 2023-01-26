A new dessert place is set to open in a Grantham shopping centre.

Two jobs have been advertised on Indeed for Oh My! Sugar Pie - an Italian gelato desert business - that will be located on the ground floor of The George Centre on the High Street.

Alongside ice cream, the shop will serve waffles, crepes, sundaes, milkshakes, coffee and cakes.

The George Shopping Centre. (59397121)

It is currently looking to recruit up to six part-time team members who will "work with the management team in driving the business forward and serving the local community", as stated in the job advert.

It is for zero-hour contracts which requires employees to be flexible and available for various shifts including weekends and late evening shifts.

There was previously another ice cream business in the shopping centre named Flavour Fantasies.

It is unknown when the business will open.