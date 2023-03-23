This is what £1.2 million can buy you in Grantham
A seven-bedroom home in Grantham is on the market for £1,200,000.
The property, in Barrowby Road, also comes with three bathrooms and a large garden.
Listed by Winkworth, the three-storey house is described as "a very spacious family home with plenty of entertaining space".
At the front of the property is a gravel driveway, surrounded by mature trees and shrubs.
Upon entering the home, there is "a large welcoming hallway", as well as a "well-appointed kitchen", games room, dining room and sitting room.
There is also a study, utility room and double garage on the ground floor.
The first floor has four bedrooms, including the master bedroom which comes with an en-suite, as well as a family bathroom.
On the second floor, there are three more bedrooms, and a third bathroom.
The listing, which can be viewed here, said: "This property provides the new owners with a large detached property, very spacious accommodation, excellent access to amenities, schools and sports facilities."
Got a story? Email comment@granthamjournal.co.uk