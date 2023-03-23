This is what £1.2 million can buy you in Grantham

A seven-bedroom home in Grantham is on the market for £1,200,000.

The property, in Barrowby Road, also comes with three bathrooms and a large garden.

Listed by Winkworth, the three-storey house is described as "a very spacious family home with plenty of entertaining space".

The front of the house. Photo: Winkworth (63149877)

At the front of the property is a gravel driveway, surrounded by mature trees and shrubs.

Upon entering the home, there is "a large welcoming hallway", as well as a "well-appointed kitchen", games room, dining room and sitting room.

People entering the home are greeted by a large hallway. Photo: Winkworth (63149874)

There is also a study, utility room and double garage on the ground floor.

The first floor has four bedrooms, including the master bedroom which comes with an en-suite, as well as a family bathroom.

One of the seven bedrooms. Photo: Winkworth (63149847)

On the second floor, there are three more bedrooms, and a third bathroom.

The listing, which can be viewed here, said: "This property provides the new owners with a large detached property, very spacious accommodation, excellent access to amenities, schools and sports facilities."

The property from the rear. Photo: Winkworth (63149880)

There are two family bathrooms and an en-suite to the master. Photo: Winkworth (63149850)

One of the seven bedrooms. Photo: Winkworth (63149853)

A place to chill out. Photo: Winkworth (63149859)

One of the seven bedrooms. Photo: Winkworth (63149856)

The property from the rear. Photo: Winkworth (63149883)

A downstairs study. Photo: Winkworth (63149862)

A large dining room. Photo: Winkworth (63149865)

A comfy living room. Photo: Winkworth (63149868)

The property comes with a well-appointed kitchen. Photo: Winkworth (63149871)

