This is what a £1million home near Grantham looks like

This house is just fabulous and will make lucky new owners very happy.

At £1,050,000 it has an equally impressive price tag but it offers such a lot in return.

There are six bedrooms and some beautiful reception rooms set over three storeys, a self-contained single bedroom annexe, triple garage, secluded mature gardens and, as the icing on the cake, there is a delightfully tranquil lily pond.

gj pond kitchen (9603458)

It is set back from the road in Pond Street in the village of Harlaxton and is approached through motorised double gates which open to a large block-paved driveway and parking area for several cars.

The front door leads into a grand entrance hall with an oak open-spindled staircase. Here there is access to the formal sitting room centred around an exposed brick chimney breast with inset multi-fuel burner.

There is an elegant dining room which looks out over the rear garden and there is a second seating area that forms half of the L-shape of the kitchen. This area has beautifully designed oak beams, is full of natural light and is where the current vendor likes to spend much of her time.

gj pond lounge (9603475)

The kitchen has been finished to a high specification with a large central island and a range of base and wall units with generous worktops and space and plumbing for a range cooker and an American-style fridge-freezer.

A clever feature here is the breakfast nook which has built-in seating and is perfect for informal mealtimes.

Completing the ground floor there is a utility area set over two rooms and there is a second cloakroom.

gj pond dinding area (9604092)

The long first-floor landing leads to two bedrooms which have the shared use of a Jack and Jill en suite shower room and the generous and well-designed family bathroom.

The master suite, which is also on the first floor, lives up to its name in every sense. It has dual aspect glazing to let in plenty of natural light and opens to an en suite dressing area with a range of built-in wardrobes and with a walk-in shower room.

On the second floor there is another shower room and three more bedrooms, one of which is the ideal size and shape to be used as a games room or a home cinema.

gj pond view (9603435)

There is also a tranquil and relaxing area here which overlooks the garden - an ideal retreat or a quiet spot for some uninterrupted afternoon reading.

The triple garage has motorised doors and above it there is the self-contained annexe which has one bedroom, a living area, kitchenette and shower room. It would be perfect for guests, an elderly relative or for teenagers wanting their own space and independence.

The large outdoor space is as impressive as the indoors and is quiet, secluded and private. It is mostly down to lawn which stretches out behind the house and there are mature shrubs and trees.

The large pond is another charming feature and one which gives the village street its name.

The property is on the market for £1,050,000 through Winkworth - 01476 578888.

gj pond front (9603429)