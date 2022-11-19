A drone image has captured clearance work at the site of a former food factory.

The former Fenland Foods factory, based on Turnpike Close, Grantham, was demolished last year.

This came after permission was gained from South Kesteven District Council to raze the food factory buildings entirely to “facilitate new development” of industrial and commercial units.

Site clearance work at the former Fenland Foods on November 9. Credit: Paul Clark (60717736)

Clearance work was captured at the site by Paul Clark on November 9.

The site, built in 1986, has stood empty for 13 years, after initially being mothballed by its owner, Northern Foods, in 2008 when it lost a contract with Marks & Spencer to provide Italian ready meals.

This led to more than 700 people being made redundant.

Northern Foods confirmed that it was no longer the owner of the site.