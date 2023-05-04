It has been confirmed a Netflix spin-off series, which debuts today (Thursday), was filmed at Belton House.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a spin-off to the popular Bridgerton series, was filmed at the house.

Film crews were spotted there in August 2022, where it was rumoured to either be filming Bridgerton or Doctor Who.

Ian Cooper, general manager for Belton House, said: “We’re really looking forward to seeing Belton on screen again!

“As well as being viewed by millions across the world, the location fees are going towards the cost for the new car park and accessible Changing Places toilet at Belton.”

The house was used for its conservatory, historic 17th-century interiors and grounds.

The team at Netflix originally wanted to film the series at Kew Palace, in Richmond, and the home of the real King George III and Queen Charlotte in the 1700’s.

Belton House was used as it offered larger spaces to work with.

Tony Hood, Netflix supervising location manager, said: “It’s a property with really lovely grounds.

“The interiors really do lean towards this period. It’s run by a small and dedicated team, and they hadn’t done any filming there since the 2000’s.”

The Belton team provided supervision cover whilst the Netflix team underwent long-working days, sometimes working 21 hours of a 24 hour day and finishing work at 4.30am.

Viewers will be able to spot many locations from Belton in the series, such as the Italian Gardens, Conservatory, and Statue Walk.

The crew planted a real vegetable garden behind the conservatory, full of tomatoes, corn, carrots and much more.

Inside Belton House, scenes were shot in the saloon, staircase hall, marble hall, tapestry room, and ante study.

They also used parts of the basement, not currently part of the visitor route, including the kitchen, scullery, and tunnel.

Ffiôn Boyd, collections and house officer, said: “You can visit the spaces where filming took place, but they may not all look the same as they do on screen!

“All areas were highly dressed with props that the production team brought in, particularly the kitchen which became a lab.”

Belton also offered exterior shots of George’s Kew Observatory, though the building itself was created in post-production using visual effects.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premiered on Netflix today.