Plans have been submitted to build nine new flats above a former popular tea room along the High Street.

Buckminster Trust Estate is seeking to build the flats above the former Teaspoon Tea Company, which closed its doors on Saturday, August 5.

Above the shop is office space and if approved, plans would change the use of the space into eight one bedroom flats and one two bedroom flat.

The former Teaspoon Tea Company in Grantham High Street

The works will also see changes made to the entrance door on 18 High Street and the creation of a new access point off Finkin Street.

There would also be two new sliding sash windows installed within the former blind window openings at the back of 19 High Street.

The plan describes the current office space as “old fashioned and cellular” and that the proposals will “bring it back into a meaningful use following many years of neglect and under-investment”.

The building is Grade II listed, however the proposals will “incorporate the careful renovation of historic fabric, upgrade and repair the property” so it is seen as a “positive contribution to the housing rental stock of Grantham”, as stated in the plans.

The plans state “it is not possible” to provide parking spaces as it has no rear street access, however storage is provided for bikes within the property.

The plans stated these proposals will “greatly improve the interior of the building” as well as “securing its use and future”.

The former Teaspoon Tea Company opened in the premises in 2019, after it moved from its first home in Westgate, which opened in 2014.

Former owners, Pam and Lance Merryweather decided to close the shop to “go in a different direction.”