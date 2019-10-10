This is what Grantham's southern relief road will look like
A video uploaded by Lincolnshire County Council gives people the chance to see Grantham’s southern relief road before it is built.
The two-minute YouTube video, called ‘Grantham Southern Relief Road Flythrough’, begins near the A1 and sweeps towards town.
The first landmark is the not-yet-built designer outlet village being built by landowner Buckminster, then the Spitalgate Heath Garden Village and adjacent “blue” and “green” land for future development”.
The video then pans over Spittlegate Level and its new roundabout, before heading towards the Anglian Water plant, River Witham and East Coast Main Line, where a bridge will be constructed over the railway.
Then onwards along the length of the road to the Somerby Hill roundabout, where the relief road connects to the A52.
