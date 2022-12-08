A new state-of- the-art facility at Grantham Hospital containing two new operating theatres is now open.

The new modular building was officially opened by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) today (Thursday), following investment of £5.3 million.

The facility includes two operating theatres, along with their associated preparation rooms, utility facilities and a six-bed recovery ward. There is also an area for staff to change and take a break.

The new facility at Grantham Hospital includes two operating theatres. (61195103)

Included in the theatres is an ultraclean ventilation system and digital screens which allow the theatre teams to access real-time patient and diagnostic information.

Grantham Hospital now has six operational theatres, with a ULHT spokesperson explaining that the additional capacity will "continue to support our efforts to reduce waiting times".

Andrew Morgan, chief executive of ULHT, said: “I’m delighted. Grantham Hospital has always been a key part of our Trust. I’m a local resident. I live in Caythorpe, so I do view Grantham as my local hospital and to see the investment of £5.3 million in these two new theatres is fantastic.

Andrew Morgan, chief executive of ULHT, standing in one of the new operating theatres. (61195220)

"This is what the NHS is about."

The new facility had its first patient on November 14. Elizabeth Jackman, of Navenby, underwent a knee replacement.

Andrew continued: "We do view this as our surgical hub. This is where we will focus the vast majority of our planned surgery.

"It’s got the facilities, it’s got the space, it’s a popular site, staff like being here, patients like being here and it stops us having the emergency services at our other sites getting in the way of the operating theatres.

One of two new operating theatres at Grantham Hospital. (61195117)

“The NHS is 24/7. It’s good to have it built, to have it ready to operate. We’ve got developments at our other sites, so we’ve had a significant investment in our estate here, in Lincoln and at Pilgrim Boston.

"It’s a trust that’s building to the future."

In May 2022, it was confirmed that Grantham Hospital's A&E department will become a 24/7 urgent treatment centre, with critics calling the decision a "downgrade".

Guests and medical personnel were treated to a tour of the new facility. (61195120)

Andrew said that the new operating theatres are "further proof that Grantham and District Hospital has a thriving future as part of ULHT".

He said: "I’ve been at the Trust as chief executive for three years now. There’s never been a doubt in my mind that this hospital has a thriving future. Things like new operating theatres are a physical embodiment of that.

"Similarly, getting on with the UTC, the medical beds, all of the stuff that came out of acute services review, is again just further proof that those people who say we are trying to run it down, we’re trying to close it, they are absolutely wrong."

Vel Sakthivel, consultant orthopaedic surgeon and ULHT's surgery division clinical director, said that it was a “momentous occasion” for Grantham Hospital and the wider trust, as the capacity for surgery increased by 50 per cent.

He said: “In terms of elective recovery, we do need the extra space to do our work. I do thank the executives and board members for having this futuristic vision.

"I’m also thankful to the staff members who have taken this on board and embraced this new place of working.

“This is such a good thing for all of us, most of all, our patients.”

County and District Councillor Ray Wootten, whose ward covers Grantham Hospital, was invited to have a tour of the facility, along with other medical personnel and guests.

He said: "I welcome the Investment into the new Orthopaedic theatres at Grantham Hospital, which will be a centre of excellence.

"People are happily coming to Grantham to get their operations done and, it enables residents in the locality, the convenience of not having to travel for planned surgery."