It was in 1982 that the second bridge in Springfield Road, Grantham, was taken down.

The 80-year-old steel bridge connected Ruston and Hornsby’s main works and the workshops known as ‘Top End’.

The bridge had been unused since the company closed.

The second bridge in Springfield Road, Grantham in 1982. (47307937)

The other bridge carried, and still does today, the East Coast Main Line.

Meanwhile, a disused Victorian railway bridge which spanned the A52 at Muston was also taken down as part of the £884,000 straightening of Muston bends.