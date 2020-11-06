All 15 core Libraries and a number of community hubs across the county will remain open, but will be run differently through this national four week lockdown.

Residents will be able to collect reserved books and use pre-booked public access computers to access essential digital public services. There will be no access for browsing.

Councillor Nick Worth, executive member for culture, said: "We know these services are a real lifeline to the community, and we saw how they were missed in the last lockdown.

Grantham library. (38016378)

"I hope this time, with the book click and collect service, and the access to computers to access essential digital public services – it will make a real difference.

"We're working closely with our community hubs to give them support they need. They all have differing offerings, so please call ahead before you make a journey – just to check they are open and have what you need.

"To reassure residents, we're doing all we can to keep the facilities Covid secure – so there are many safety measures in place, including hand sanitiser, asking visitors to use face coverings, remaining two meters apart, quarantining books for 72 hours and keeping space beside computers.

"I'm also pleased to say our no-contact library access delivery service to housebound, rural residents will be continuing. "

For those who currently have loans, GLL will be extending them to December 9.

To reserve books, visit https://capitadiscovery.co.uk/lincolnshire/home or call 01522 782010.

To reserve a 30 minute session on a computer, call 01522 782010 and you will be transferred to your chosen library to make the booking.

For more information, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/libraries