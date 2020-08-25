Buzz Bingo Grantham is set to reopen to customers with enhanced safety measures to keep customers and colleagues safe.

The club, based on Venture Way, was closed in March following Government guidance and will be reopening in the fourth phase of the business’ plan for a safe and responsible phased reopening across the estate.

Bingo players in the town will be pleased to hear that Buzz Bingo will reopen from Thursday August 27.

Safety measures include a new maximum capacity, social distancing markers, Perspex screens and contactless payments.

Sanitising stations will be available around club, as well as continued personal support for all customers and a number of changes to the menu and the way food is served.

Buzz Bingo, the UK’s largest retail Bingo operator, reopened 12 of its UK clubs on August 6 with the aim of opening the remaining 78 clubs by August 27, allowing more time to ensure they have fully implemented enhanced safety measures to help keep customers and colleagues safe.

Scott Roe, General Manager of Buzz Bingo Grantham said: “It has been a long few months without seeing our lovely customers and we cannot wait to reopen our club doors on August 27.

"Our club is at the heart of our community and offers an open and friendly space for bingo players to chat with friends.

“We want to reassure customers that their health and safety is our number one priority. We’ve spent the last few months eagerly preparing for their return and putting all the necessary measures in place to keep them safe.

"Our colleagues have been missing their regular players and are really looking forward to welcoming them back – as well as new players who might want to try something new!”

