An indoor play centre has announced a date for its reopening.

Imagination Town, based in Grantham's Springfield Business Park, will reopen from August 22.

Indoor soft play areas were permitted to reopen from Saturday August 15, following a government briefing on August 13.

Imagination Town, a role play centre for children, is set to reopen. (13341065)

Tatenda Chipunza, owner of Imagination Town with wife Amy, said: "We are following all government guidelines and also going beyond that to ensure that our visitors and staff will be safe."

Imagination Town have implemented extensive safety measures, including the taking of temperatures on arrival for all visitors, hand sanitisers on entry and a reduced capacity of 15 children with one adult recommended per child.

They will then confirm all personal information they provided upon booking to ensure that they can be contacted for any track and trace.

They have also taken out three tables from our eating area to ensure that all visitors are spaced at least one metre apart, with hand sanitisers in the play area and around the tables. Staff will wear face masks and vizers, while adults will be required to wear face masks unless when eating.

Tatenda continued: "It feels amazing to be able to reopen as we are aware a lot of business have not been able to do so.

"Now that we are open we have to encourage visitors to come in and ensure they are comfortable to do so as we are aware people are still scared.

"Our survival depends on their visits so will do all we can to ensure we are a safe environment to visit.

"It's been very difficult having to deal with the Covid 19 and being on lockdown, then also not knowing if we would be able to reopen and the possibility of having to make the decisions to let our staff go and closing a business we had worked hard for nearly a year to make it a success.

"There is a long road ahead but with the help of our visitors we will pull through. We would also like to mention Grantham Estates as they have been good to us and were very understanding."

To pre book a slot, visit Imaginationtown.co.uk.

