Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday will be marked by an RAF flypast.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed Lincolnshire's Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) will be visible in the skies and carry out an aerial salute this Thursday after Captain Tom raised £29 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden.

This will replace a flypast over his Bedfordshire home planned by a Spitfire restoration company in Kent.