Home   News   Article

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) set for RAF flypast for Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday

By Grantham Reporter
-
comment@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 17:27, 28 April 2020

Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday will be marked by an RAF flypast.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed Lincolnshire's Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) will be visible in the skies and carry out an aerial salute this Thursday after Captain Tom raised £29 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden.

This will replace a flypast over his Bedfordshire home planned by a Spitfire restoration company in Kent.

Read more
Armed ForcesGranthamHuman Interest

More by this author

Grantham Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE