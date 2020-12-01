This is when Santa and the Grantham Lions will be in your area

Santa is getting ready to hit the streets of Grantham aboard his sleigh.

Helped by volunteers from the Grantham Lions Club, Santa will travel around the streets and ask for donations to good causes.

His tour starts on Winchester Road in Grantham on Friday, December 4, followed by the Sunningdale estate on Monday, December 7.

Grantham Lions will tour Grantham.

The tour then goes on to: Manthorpe, on December 10 and 11; Kenilworth Road area, on December 14; the Alma Park area, on December 15; and Gonerby on December 16-17.

The President of Grantham Lions Club, Godfrey Mackinder, is pleased that the sleigh ride will still be able to go ahead after a difficult year.

He said: "It's all about the children and making them happy."

There have been a few changes to ensure the tour follows Covid-19 guidelines.

Godfrey added: "Everyone will be socially-distanced. There will be one driver and the same Santa throughout the entire tour. You will also be able to donate online to the Lions Club."

Donations will go towards the Lions' good causes.